DENVER, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR" or “AIR Communities”) (: AIRC) announced that it was named a Kingsley Excellence Elite Five multifamily company and a winner of the 2023 Kingsley Excellence Awards. This award recognizes companies who continually exceed industry standards and consistently deliver an outstanding customer experience. Of the winners, AIR ranked second among all operators, and first among publicly traded REITs.

“Customer satisfaction is a passion at AIR Communities,” said Senior Vice President of Operations Matthew Holmes. “Our goal is world-class customer service, which leads to residents staying with us longer, creating the conditions for stable, vibrant communities. Listening, learning from, and responding to our residents makes us better every day. It’s what is part of making AIR the most efficient and effective way to invest in public ownership of multifamily real estate.”

To qualify for a Kingsley Excellence Award, a property’s resident satisfaction must exceed the Kingsley Index™, the most comprehensive performance benchmarking database in the real estate industry, representing more than six million prospects and residents surveyed annually.

The Kingsley Excellence Awards recognize the Top 100 individual multifamily properties that achieved outstanding performance the year prior. Three AIR properties were featured in the Top 100, including 707 Leahy in Redwood City, CA, One Ardmore Place in Ardmore, PA, and Ocean House in La Jolla, CA.

”Surveys are the premier tool to gain insight and benchmark change. The Kingsley Excellence Awards recognize those who have gone above and beyond in regard to industry standards and understand the importance of providing their customers with the highest experience,” said Kendall Pretzer, CEO of Grace Hill. "These are the companies who exceed expectations on a continual and consistent basis. Grace Hill is proud of the contributions these companies make to the industry.”

About Apartment Income REIT (AIR) Communities
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 75 communities in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

Stephanie Joslin
AIR Communities
[email protected]
