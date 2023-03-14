The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Boxed, Inc. (“Boxed” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BOXD) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 14, 2023, The Wall Street Journal published an article reporting that Boxed may file for bankruptcy as it continues to explore a possible sale of its business, noting that Boxed only went public less than two years ago, and that it is trying to establish a new commercial banking relationship after transferring the majority of its cash out of its accounts at Silicon Valley Bank.

On this news, Boxed’s stock price fell $0.21, or 48.25%, to close at $0.2199 per share on March 15, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Boxed securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

