Heritage Global Announces Appointment of Bill Burnham to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) (“Heritage Global,” “HG” or “the Company”), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, today announced the appointment of William (“Bill”) Burnham to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Burnham brings more than 20 years of extensive investment and capital markets experience as an institutional investor, venture capitalist and public equity analyst. As the Founder and Managing Partner of Inductive Capital, Mr. Burnham currently oversees a global portfolio of technology-related public equity investments. Prior to founding Inductive Capital in 2006, he was a venture capital investor at SOFTBANK Capital Partners, a $1.5BN late-stage investment fund, and Mobius Venture Capital, a $1.25BN early-stage fund. Earlier in his career, Mr. Burnham served as an equity research analyst at Credit Suisse First Boston, Deutsche Morgan Grenfell, and Piper Jaffray.

Mr. Burnham has served on numerous public and private company boards in the United States and Canada. He currently serves as a Director of TrustCloud Inc., a software platform that uses AI and API-based automation to unify both sales and security workflows, and as a Board Advisor to Abine Inc., a cloud-based identity security SaaS platform.

Heritage Global’s Chief Executive Officer Ross Dove commented, “We warmly welcome Bill to our Board, and we expect that his extensive public company and capital markets experience as well as his proven success building businesses will add considerable value. Heritage has a tremendous opportunity to accelerate growth in both our Industrial Assets and Financial Assets businesses and I look forward to working with Bill as we execute our strategy to capture the full potential of the current economic climate, which is helping drive strong demand for our capabilities around industrial asset disposal and debt brokerage. This is an exciting time for our Company and we look forward to Bill’s contributions.”

Mr. Burnham commented, “I am thrilled to join the team at Heritage Global at this time of dynamic growth. I look forward to lending my experience and guidance to help further Heritage’s leadership position in the markets it serves.”

About Heritage Global Inc
%3Cb%3EHeritage+Global+Inc.%3C%2Fb%3E (“HG”) values and monetizes industrial & financial assets by providing acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. This aids in facilitating the circular economy by diverting useful industrial assets from landfills and operating an ethical supply chain by overseeing post-sale account activity of financial assets. Specialties consist of acting as an adviser, in addition to acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, real estate, and charged-off account receivable portfolios through its two business units: Industrial Assets and Financial Assets.

Forward-Looking Statements
This communication includes forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and projections about future events. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the forward-looking statements contained in this communication are accurate, these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s beliefs only as of the date of this communication, and there are a number of factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including variability in magnitude and timing of asset liquidation transactions, the impact of changes in the U.S. national and global economies, and interest rate and foreign exchange rate sensitivity, as well as other factors beyond the Company’s control. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230322005703r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005703/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.