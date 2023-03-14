Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Boxed, Inc. (“Boxed” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BOXD) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 14, 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported that Boxed may file for bankruptcy as it continues to explore a possible sale of its business, noting that Boxed went public less than two years ago, and that it is trying to establish a new commercial banking relationship after transferring the majority of its cash out of its accounts at Silicon Valley Bank.

On this news, Boxed’s stock price fell $0.21, or 48.25%, to close at $0.2199 per share on March 15, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Boxed securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005739/en/