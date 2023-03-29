Kadant Named to Newsweek's List of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023

WESTFORD, Mass., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (: KAI) announced it was recognized as one of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023" by Newsweek magazine. The recognition was awarded to 1,000 companies across 34 industries.

“We are honored to be recognized for our efforts around building a diverse and welcoming workplace for our employees,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant. “Our people-centric work environment is designed to create opportunity for all employees to grow into highly effective contributors focused on delivering value and exceptional customer experiences.”

The companies included in America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 were selected based on an independent review of publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals, and an anonymous online survey of employees at companies with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. Respondents were asked questions about corporate culture, working environment, and other subjects at both their own companies and others they were familiar with. More information about the 2023 rankings is available at www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-greatest-workplaces-2023-diversity. All registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About Kadant
Kadant is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,100 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our products, technologies, and markets. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts
Investor Contact Information:
Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000
[email protected]
or
Media Contact Information:
Wes Martz, 269-278-1715
[email protected]

