Centrus to Participate in Second Annual Guggenheim Securities Investing in Advanced Nuclear Energy: Meeting Clean Energy Needs Across the Economy Conference

1 hours ago
BETHESDA, Md., March 22, 2023

BETHESDA, Md., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) today announced that Daniel B. Poneman, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a panel titled "Building out the Advanced Nuclear Energy Supply Chain" at Guggenheim Securities' Second Annual Investing in Advanced Nuclear Energy: Meeting Clean Energy Needs Across the Economy Conference in New York City, New York, on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. Centrus provides value to its utility customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources – helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7 billion tons of coal. With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is also advancing the next generation of centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium enrichment capability in the future. Find out more at www.centrusenergy.com.

