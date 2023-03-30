ISC West 2023: Alarm.com for Business Expands Robust Commercial Offerings

In advance of ISC West,Alarm.com for Business introduces new commercial offerings including the expanded line of Pro Series commercial-grade Power Over Ethernet (PoE) cameras, Third-Party Camera Support, and Cell Connector for Access Control. The growing ecosystem of commercial products works together seamlessly through Alarm.com’s unified business platform to enhance and upgrade any small business or commercial security system.

Alarm.com for Business announces support for Third-Party Camera integrations. Offering the best of both worlds, it combines the Alarm.com unified platform and its intuitive user experience with the flexibility to choose from a wide array of camera options. Alarm.com service providers can upgrade an existing video system to Alarm.com’s unified cloud-based platform and expand it with Pro Series cameras as customers’ needs evolve. Cameras using ONVIF and Axis' VAPIX protocol will have plug-and-play connectivity to Alarm.com’s cloud through the Pro Series CSVR. Third-Party Camera Support creates a simple, affordable way to meet the video surveillance needs of businesses with diverse camera requirements that can now benefit from the Alarm.com platform that unifies video, intrusion, access control, and more.

The Pro Series 727P Mini-Bullet Camera by Alarm.com is the fifth and newest camera in the Pro+Series line, is feature-packed, and debuts with a compact indoor/outdoor design. With Perimeter Guard™ and Two-Way Audio, this camera enables proactive crime deterrence and video monitoring. The entire line of cameras is NDAA* compliant and includes onboard recording as well as access to exclusive Business Activity Analytics, transforming them into powerful business operations tools.

“We’re continuing to innovate and extend the platform to support increasingly large and complex installations across video surveillance, intrusion, access control, and more,” said Brian Lohse, General Manager, Alarm.com for Business. “Third-Party Camera Support is an important milestone for our quickly evolving cloud-based VSaaS offering. As we develop new capabilities and address new use cases and applications, our focus is ensuring the user and service provider experiences continue to be intuitive and hassle-free.”

Additionally, coming this summer, the Alarm.com Cell Connector for Access Control eliminates the need to have a wired network connection, enabling the ability to install access control using cellular LTE in customer locations where network connectivity or reliability is hindered.

Alarm.com for Business solutions, as well as residential solutions including Water+Dragon%26trade%3B, Smart Arming, and the new 780B Wireless Video Doorbell and Smart Chime, will be on display during the ISC+West+show in Las Vegas. Attendees are invited to visit Alarm.com at booth #16039 for live demos of seven different products and services on March 29 and 30, 2023.

Alarm.com-powered systems are professionally installed and monitored and available in select international markets. For more information on the broader Alarm.com ecosystem of products and services, visit https%3A%2F%2Falarm.com.

Note: *Information regarding NDAA compliance is accurate as of the date of this release. Read Alarm.com%26rsquo%3Bs+NDAA+Statement+for+additional+information.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit alarm.com.

