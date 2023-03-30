CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced its gold-level sponsorship and participation at the 12th Congress of the International Pediatric Transplant Association (IPTA) taking place March 25-28, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

“CareDx is 100% committed to driving transplant innovation and this is especially important for pediatric patients who require decades of graft function. We’ve helped advance the field by being included in the first pediatric publications demonstrating the value of non-invasive monitoring with AlloSure® in heart and kidney, and AlloMap® in heart,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “We are very proud to once again be one of the lead sponsors for the 12th Congress of the IPTA – an organization at the forefront of advancing science and technology for pediatric patients.”

CareDx will host a symposium highlighting the company’s latest developments in pediatric heart and kidney transplant patient care. The symposium, “Paradigm Shifts in Pediatric Surveillance Testing: AlloSure and AlloMap in Action” will be held on Sunday, March 26, from 12:30 – 1:30pm CDT. Speakers include:

Raja S. Dandamudi, MD, Assistant Professor, Pediatric Nephrology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis

Brian D. Feingold, MD, MS, FAHA, Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Clinical and Translational Science, Medical Director, Heart Failure and Transplantation Programs, UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Dechu Puliyanda, MD, Professor, Director Pediatric Nephrology, Medical Director Children’s Health Center, Cedars-Sinai, Pediatrics

Daniel Ranch, MD, MBA, Clinical Associate Professor, Pediatric Nephrologist in the Department of Pediatrics, UT Health San Antonio

“I look forward to sharing the results from our center Washington University/St. Louis children’s hospital research with AlloSure at the 12th annual Congress of the IPTA during my presentation, Longitudinal Evaluation of AlloSure in Pediatric Kidney Transplantation,” said Raja S. Dandamudi, MD, Assistant Professor, Pediatric Nephrology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis. “As a result of this study, pediatric kidney transplant physicians now have longitudinal data on the clinical utility of using AlloSure donor-derived cell-free DNA as a molecular biomarker to detect acute T-cell-mediated rejection and for the management of BK virus infection.”

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding the potential benefits and results that may be achieved with CareDx’s non-invasive testing services, AlloSure and AlloMap, in pediatric patients, as well as CareDx’s sponsorship and participation at the 12th Congress of the IPTA (the “Participation”). These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of AlloSure, AlloMap, or its Participation; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 27, 2023 and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005431/en/