Vi Incorporates Everi Digital Games, CashClub Wallet®, and Everi Loyalty Products to Engage Players within the Casino

Debuts at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention 2023 in San Diego

LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) and its affiliates ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, will debut Vi™ a revolutionary, all-in-one, on-property mobile gaming solution, at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention ("IGA") 2023 (booth #1841), March 27-30 at the San Diego Convention Center. The new Vi mobile technology combines Everi Digital games, CashClub Wallet®, and the Company's Mobile technology to extend the gaming experience for players beyond the casino floor, within the allowable gaming footprint.

Vi offers popular Everi and third-party game titles on players' own mobile devices. Players can easily register on their mobile device, at a kiosk, or in person at a service desk, and begin playing in any approved areas on property with the use of geolocation technology. Featuring Everi's Player Account Management (PAM) system, Vi seamlessly integrates into existing casino systems while offering additional patron engagement opportunities via loyalty programs and self-service kiosks for funding, ratings, rewards, and promotions. The flexible Vi solution is also integrated with Everi's compliance AML systems, creating a single trusted source for reporting.

Gaming content offered through Vi is delivered via Everi's proprietary Spark™ Remote Game Server ("Spark RGS"), which houses Everi's Digital Class II and Class III iGaming library. Everi Digital's high-performing mobile gaming content includes games based on successful land-based versions and features titles such as Cash Machine Jackpots®, Gold Standard Jackpots®, and Triple Jackpot Gems® among nearly 70 engaging themes available via the Spark RGS. Vi also aggregates content from third-party RGS providers such as Fingenuity, who supplies games from multiple suppliers to the platform, including Aruze, Grand Vision Gaming, Gromada Games, and Sega Sammy.

"Vi offers a unique way to help casino operators engage players with gaming entertainment wherever they are across property – beyond just the casino floor – including in restaurants or bars, hotel rooms, at the pool or spa, at an RV Park, or at any area within the allowed gaming footprint," said Everi CEO Randy Taylor. "As a mobile gaming solution that is fully integrated with our casino customers' existing Everi products, Vi allows operators to simply and meaningfully expand their casino floor."

"We are excited to debut the easy-to-manage Vi mobile solution to help increase player interaction by expanding our proven Class II and Class III gaming library to a player's existing mobile device," said Tim Richards, Everi's Executive Vice President, Strategy and Digital Gaming. "Vi addresses all patron touchpoints and is an easy-entry solution that provides a unique gaming entertainment experience for players and new revenue opportunities for casino operators."

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the company.

Everi Media Relations:

Dona Cassese Mike Young VP, Marketing Corporate Communications (702) 556-7133 or [email protected] (702) 518-9179 or [email protected]



Everi Investor Relations:

William Pfund Jennifer Hills SVP, Investor Relations VP, Investor Relations 702-676-9513 or willia[email protected] 908-723-5841 or [email protected]



JCIR

Richard Land or James Leahy

212-835-8500 or [email protected]



