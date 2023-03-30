SHOUGUANG, China, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Resources ( GURE) (the company),Gulf Resources, Inc. ( GURE) ("Gulf Resources", "we," or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of bromine, crude salt and specialty chemical products in China, today provided an update on its Yuxin Chemical Factory.



To date, Gulf Resources has built the bulk of the factory and received a good portion of the equipment required for its Yuxin Chemical factory. Refrigeration and air compressor units have recently been received. The equipment remaining to be delivered majorly includes that related to environmental issues, such as the waste gas treatment equipment, solid waste treatment equipment, and wastewater treatment equipment.

The delivery of these products was initially delayed due to the COVID pandemic and the closing of the factories that produce them. The recent delay has been caused by increased government requirements for production related to the public safety, including those that impact air and water pollution.

These are not simple off-the-shelf products. The equipment has to be customized to specific use cases and environments. Gulf has been working with its manufacturing suppliers on the specifications that will meet the stricter government regulations.

The Company and its manufacturing suppliers are making progress in this process.

While events could conceivably further delay the deliveries and while the Company will still have to pass a government mandated safety and environmental assessment, Gulf believes that the short-term delay in the delivery of this complex equipment will have no impact on the long-term sales or profits of its chemical business.

As previously noted, the Company believes that once all of the equipment is delivered, it will take 3 to 4 months to get them installed. After installation, the testing process is anticipated to take 2 to 3 months, after which we will be in a position to apply for environmental and safety approval. After we get the approval, it will take us 4 months to conduct trial production, and then we may start commercial production.

About Gulf Resources, Inc.

Gulf Resources, Inc. operates through four wholly-owned subsidiaries, Shouguang City Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited ("SCHC"), Shouguang Yuxin Chemical Industry Co., Limited ("SYCI"), Daying County Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited (“DCHC”) and Shouguang Hengde Salt Industry Co. Ltd. (“SHSI”). The Company believes that it is one of the largest producers of bromine in China. Elemental Bromine is used to manufacture a wide variety of compounds utilized in industry and agriculture. Through SYCI, the Company manufactures chemical products utilized in a variety of applications, including oil and gas field explorations and papermaking chemical agents, and materials for human and animal antibiotics. Through SHSI, the Company manufactures and sell crude salt. DCHC was established to further explore and develop natural gas and brine resources (including bromine and crude salt) in China. For more information, visit www.gulfresourcesinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information about Gulf Resources and its subsidiaries business and products within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. The actual results may differ materially depending on a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the general economic and business conditions in the PRC, the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, future product development and production capabilities, shipments to end customers, market acceptance of new and existing products, additional competition from existing and new competitors for bromine and other oilfield and power production chemicals, changes in technology, the ability to make future bromine asset purchases, and various other factors beyond its control. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this Cautionary Statement and the risks factors detailed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gulf Resources undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

