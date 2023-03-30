IRVINE, Calif., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) ( ELDN) today announced that the Company will present two posters at the upcoming International Society of Nephrology’s World Congress of Nephrology (WCN) 2023 meeting taking place in Bangkok, Thailand from March 30 – April 2, 2023. The posters will feature safety and efficacy data from Eledon’s ongoing open-label Phase 1b trial evaluating tegoprubart in kidney transplantation as well as safety data from the high-dose cohort of the Company’s Phase 2a trial of tegoprubart in IgA Nephropathy (IgAN).



Details on the poster presentations are below:

Title: Tegoprubart for the prevention of rejection in kidney transplant recipients: a snapshot of emerging data from an ongoing trial

Presenter: Jeff Bornstein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Abstract Number: WCN23-0454

Poster Number: FRI-316

Session Date and Time: March 31, 2023, from 17:00 p.m. to 18:00 p.m. ICT (5:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. EDT)

Title: Tegoprubart for the treatment of patients with IGA Nephropathy: a snapshot of emerging data from an ongoing trial

Presenter: Jeff Bornstein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Abstract Number: WCN23-0479

Poster Number: SAT-188

Session Date and Time: April 1, 2023, from 17:00 p.m. to 18:00 p.m. ICT (5:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. EDT)

Following the presentations, copies of each poster can be found on the Investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.eledon.com/events-and-presentations/presentations.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart (formerly AT-1501)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop potential treatments for persons requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, living with autoimmune disease, or living with ALS. The company’s lead compound in development is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

