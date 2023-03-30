Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call

LUXEMBOURG, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, March 30, 2023, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource”) ( ASPS) will report earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. A press release and presentation will be available on Altisource’s website in the Investor Relations section.

Altisource will also host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Altisource’s website in the Investor Relations section. Those who want to listen to the call should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the conference call will be available via the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 days.

About Altisource:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at www.Altisource.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Michelle D. Esterman
Chief Financial Officer
T: (770) 612-7007
E: [email protected]


