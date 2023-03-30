New SoundHound Chat AI Platform Uses Breakthrough Technology To Offer Powerful Voice Assistant To Businesses and Brands

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) (“SoundHound”), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today launched SoundHound+Chat+AI, a voice platform that gives brands and their customers access to the most powerful multimodal voice assistant available today. Bringing together voice-enabled Generative AI and the power of a best-in-class voice assistant, SoundHound Chat AI allows any business to build an incredible, next-generation voice experience for its users.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005346/en/

soundhound_chat_ai_image.jpg

Bringing together voice-enabled Generative AI and the power of a best-in-class voice assistant, SoundHound Chat AI allows any business to build an incredible, next-generation voice experience for its users. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the launch of the accompanying SoundHound+Chat+AI+app, consumers and businesses will be able to experience for themselves how voice is the most natural interface for Generative AI and other information domains. The multimodal nature of SoundHound Chat AI allows users to submit a query in the fastest, most efficient way – by speaking – while text and/or audio output relays the response. The SoundHound Chat AI app is now available by subscription in the Android+Google+Play+Store and coming soon to the iOS App Store.

SoundHound provides a full, end-to-end voice AI technology stack, and now the SoundHound Chat AI platform can integrate any third-party Generative AI model to create a seamless conversational experience. SoundHound Chat AI keeps the conversation going, providing fast, accurate responses to queries without frustrating results (no more “Sorry, I didn’t get that”). It does this using proprietary technology that intelligently selects the correct response from the most appropriate domain – whether that’s a ChatGPT-powered answer, or the kind of response that large language models can’t handle, like real-time questions about weather, sports, stock, and flight status.

“SoundHound Chat AI ushers in a new phase of voice-enabled, conversational AI that used to only exist in science fiction,” says Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and Co-Founder of SoundHound. “By combining the power of software engineering and machine learning with Generative AI, we can finally deliver the digital assistant experience users have been desiring for decades.”

With the launch of SoundHound Chat AI, SoundHound is unveiling+a+new+and+proprietary+approach, which uses software engineering technology named CaiLAN (Conversational AI Language) and machine learning technology named CaiNET (Conversational AI Network) to ensure fast, accurate, and appropriate responses. The former, deploys software engineering to efficiently build knowledge domains (like weather, restaurants, traffic, and local search), while the latter uses machine learning to better understand queries and provide the right responses. CaiNET can connect to SoundHound’s internal models as well as external models such as OpenAI’s GPT, among others. CaiLAN controls and arbitrates the results to provide the best response to the user.

This approach can avoid unpredictable and incorrect responses, so-called “AI hallucinations” which can occur on platforms that rely solely on Generative AI.

How To Use SoundHound Chat AI

SoundHound Chat AI eliminates the need for awkward search queries, allowing users to ask naturally – just like they’re speaking to another person:

For example:

  • “I need some ideas for a birthday gift for my 16-year-old niece.”
  • “Can you plan an evening out for me and my wife in New York City with dinner and live jazz?”
  • “What are common interview questions for a junior financial analyst?”

SoundHound Chat AI also allows users to ask follow-up questions and commands in order to filter, sort, or add more information to the original request:

For example:

  • “Show me romantic restaurants in San Francisco that have more than 4 stars on Yelp and have a patio, but exclude chains.”
    • “Sort by rating, then by highest price but exclude the ones with 4 dollar signs.”
    • “Don't show anything with less than 100 reviews.”
    • “Only include the Japanese and Italian ones.”
    • “How long does it take to drive from San Francisco airport to the first one?”
    • “Does it have parking?”
    • “Call it."
  • “Did the Warriors win their last game?”
    • “When’s the next home game?”
    • “How do I get tickets?”
    • “Can you tell me the best way to get there from San Jose using public transportation?”
    • “Is it raining there tonight?”

This launch expands SoundHound’s real-world Generative AI integrations and use cases. The company is actively integrating Generative AI into its SoundHound+for+Restaurants and SoundHound+Automotive products.

To use the app, users can subscribe to a weekly or an annual plan. To learn more about SoundHound Chat AI and this announcement, visit SoundHound.com.

About SoundHound

SoundHound (Nasdaq: SOUN), a leading innovator of conversational intelligence, offers an independent voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver best-in-class conversational experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary Speech-to-Meaning® and Deep Meaning Understanding® technologies, SoundHound’s advanced voice AI platform provides exceptional speed and accuracy and enables humans to interact with products and services like they interact with each other—by speaking naturally. SoundHound is trusted by companies around the globe, including Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Pandora, Qualcomm, Netflix, Snap, Square, Toast, LG, VIZIO, KIA, and Stellantis. www.soundhound.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230323005346r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005346/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.