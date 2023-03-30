Model N to Ring Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange on March 24, 2023

Model+N%2C+Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in revenue optimization and compliance, will celebrate its 10th anniversary as a public company by ringing the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) opening bell on Friday, March 24. With its innovative suite of revenue optimization and compliance solutions, the company has enabled the world’s leading life sciences and high-tech brands to bring countless life-changing products to market.

“I am immensely proud of our team’s innovation and focus on delivering customer success over the last decade. Model N is carrying significant momentum, and I look forward to staying focused on driving mission-critical technology for our life sciences and high-tech customers for the next ten years and beyond,” said Jason Blessing, Model N President and CEO.

Model N’s founding DARE core values of Dream, Align, Respect, and Excel, as well as its open and inclusive culture, foster its ability to deliver innovation and consistently meet or exceed customer needs. “It’s the diverse perspectives and experiences of our global employee population that drive our collective success at Model N,” said Laura Selig, Model N Chief People Officer. “We are committed to a culture of belonging where each Model N’er is respected, championed, and recognized for bringing their unique “N-Factor” to their work every day.”

Present to ring the NYSE opening bell on March 24 will be:

  • Jason Blessing, President and CEO
  • Mark Anderson, Chief Services Officer
  • Cindy Cerneka, Senior Director, Business Services
  • Diane Dillon, Director, Sales
  • John Ederer, Chief Financial Officer
  • Chanan Greenberg, SVP, Corporate Strategy
  • Errol Hunter, Chief Legal Officer
  • Suresh Kannan, Chief Product Officer
  • Gloria Kee, VP, Product Management
  • Chris Lyon, Chief Revenue Officer
  • Jesse Mendelsohn, SVP, Centers of Excellence
  • Rehmann Rayani, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer
  • Laura Selig, Chief People Officer

A live feed of the NYSE Opening Bell ® (9:26 a.m. ET) can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nyse.com%2Fbell. Photos and video of the NYSE Bell Ringing will also be available, courtesy of the NYSE, on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube @NYSE.

About Model N

Model N is the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech and high-tech innovators. Our intelligent platform powers your digital transformation with integrated technology, data, analytics, and expert services that deliver deep insight and control.

Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom, and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

