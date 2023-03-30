Tetra+Tech%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, received six Environmental Business International (EBI) awards for excellent performance, innovation, and industry leadership in 2022. The annual awards from EBI’s Climate Change Business Journal (CCBJ) and Environmental Business Journal (EBJ) were presented at the Environmental Industry Summit XXI on March 22, 2023, in San Diego, California.

“We are honored to be recognized for our Leading with Science®approach and technology-driven solutions that support sustainability and resilience for our clients and communities,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “On behalf of everyone at Tetra Tech, I thank our clients for their continued confidence in our performance. I also would like to recognize our 27,000 employees for their dedication and technical excellence helping communities around the world address the most complex challenges, including water and biodiversity management, clean energy transition, climate adaptation, carbon sequestration, and food security.”

Tetra Tech was recognized in every category for which the company was nominated, including improving access to renewable energy, conserving forest biodiversity, improving dam safety, monitoring ocean health, and outstanding financial performance and growth. Tetra Tech's efforts on these projects in 2022 demonstrates the Company's commitment to improve the lives of one billion people by 2030.

2022 CCBJ Business Achievement Awards

Project Merit: Forest Conservation —Implementing the Greening Prey Lang project in Cambodia, in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), to conserve biodiversity, sequester forest carbon, improve governance, and promote the well-being of rural communities

—Implementing the Greening Prey Lang project in Cambodia, in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), to conserve biodiversity, sequester forest carbon, improve governance, and promote the well-being of rural communities Project Merit: Renewable Energy—Providing technical expertise for the USAID-supported Scaling Up Renewable Energy Program to help Colombia accelerate its transition to affordable, reliable low-carbon energy

2022 EBJ Business Achievement Awards

Business Achievement: Gold Medal, Large Firms —Achieving exceptionally strong results in fiscal year 2022 by leveraging proprietary Tetra+Tech+Delta technologies and solutions to deliver more than 80,000 projects in 125 countries on 7 continents while helping to create more resilient and sustainable communities

—Achieving exceptionally strong results in fiscal year 2022 by leveraging proprietary Tetra+Tech+Delta technologies and solutions to deliver more than 80,000 projects in 125 countries on 7 continents while helping to create more resilient and sustainable communities Business Achievement Award: Mergers & Acquisitions —Expanding the Company’s expertise in energy, water, program management, and data analytics and unique software applications through the acquisition+of+RPS+Group, a leading UK-based environmental consulting and project management firm

—Expanding the Company’s expertise in energy, water, program management, and data analytics and unique software applications through the acquisition+of+RPS+Group, a leading UK-based environmental consulting and project management firm Information Technology Award: Ocean Monitoring —Designing, operationalizing, and upgrading open-source software to support the management, accessibility, and visualization of ocean data for the Ocean Observatories Initiative’s (OOI) Data Explorer

—Designing, operationalizing, and upgrading open-source software to support the management, accessibility, and visualization of ocean data for the Ocean Observatories Initiative’s (OOI) Data Explorer Technology Merit Award: Dam Safety—Developing innovative microseismic technology for monitoring tailings dams in Brazil with the Institute of Mine Seismology to improve safety in the mining industry

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 27,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development.

