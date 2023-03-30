Audible Launches Collection of Immersive, Cinematic Listening Experiences in Dolby Atmos

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

The Little Mermaid, narrated by Leigh-Anne Pinnock, leads lineup of new releases, alongside the Audible Emerging Playwright Commission Marrow by Aditi Kapil

The launch catalogue also includes more than 40 of the service’s most popular Originals, including Letters From Camp, Maejor Frequency, Oliver Twist, The Prophecy, and The Sandman: Act III


SAN FRANCISCO And NEWARK, N.J., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment, and Audible, a leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, announced the launch of Dolby Atmos on Audible, a collection of immersive, cinematic listening experiences in pioneering spatial sound. The Dolby Atmos collection celebrates and expands the possibilities of audio storytelling by highlighting the extraordinary talents of a variety of actors, writers, directors, sound designers, and other creators across multiple genres, including feature-length multi-cast productions, soundscapes, live performances, and podcasts. The launch collection includes more than 40 of the service’s most popular Audible Originals, available for the first time in spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, as well as new titles like The Little Mermaid, narrated by Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and the Audible Theater production Marrow. The Dolby Atmos titles are available to all Audible members globally to stream and download through the Audible app on compatible iOS and Android Dolby Atmos-enabled mobile devices.

Dolby Atmos empowers creators and storytellers to push the boundaries of audio-only narratives through the ability to place sounds in a multidimensional space. Through the ability to create more layers of sound and control over the directionality of different audio elements, creators can draw listeners into a deeper, richer, and more lifelike spatial sound experience that fully engrosses them in each story.

“Our commitment to delivering the best possible experiences to our customers—and to the creators we work with—is central to everything we do at Audible,” said Rachel Ghiazza, EVP and Head of US Content at Audible. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Dolby to deliver world-class, Dolby Atmos immersive storytelling to our members, and to give creators another powerful tool to create extraordinary audio content with Audible.”

“Dolby Atmos is an innovative audio experience that is empowering creators to showcase their artistic vision at its greatest potential,” said John Couling, Senior Vice President, Entertainment, Dolby Laboratories. “Sound placement can now be used as a new element to draw audiences even closer to their favorite podcasts, audio narratives, and stories with Dolby Atmos. By partnering with Audible, we are bringing incredible immersive sound to one of the world’s leading services and catalogs for audio storytelling.”

Leading Audible’s slate of titles available in Dolby Atmos is The Little Mermaid, the magical retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairy tale. Narrated by singer-songwriter, actor, and member of Little Mix, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, the story follows the journey of a young mermaid who is willing to give up her life under the sea in exchange for becoming human. Parents and kids alike will experience this classic like never before as it is brought to life with Dolby Atmos.

Audible listeners can enjoy other highly acclaimed Audible Originals in Dolby Atmos such as:

  • Letters From Camp: Jamie Lee Curtis’s hit series is a heartfelt comedy told through letters written from camp. The tween-aged Mookie tries to uncover the legend of the Lady of the Lake and make friends with literally anyone, all while learning what it means to be a Camp Cartwright camper.
  • Maejor Frequency: Winner of AdWeek’s 2022 Podcast of the Year and 2022 Ambie Nominated Podcast for Best Production and Sound Design, Maejor Frequency is a groundbreaking sound experience by renowned music producer and performer, Maejor.
  • Marrow: From our Audible Emerging Playwright Commissions, Aditi Kapil’s original drama tells the story of an ambitious young audio producer who gets more than she bargains for when a routine masterclass interview with a legendary novelist reveals a shocking confession.
  • Oliver Twist: Oliver Twist is an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic, executive produced by Academy-Award winning director Sam Mendes, with an original score by The Feeling’s Dan Gillespie Sells (Everyone’s Taking About Jamie), and features an all-star cast including Brian Cox (Succession) as Fagin, among others.
  • The Prophecy: Featuring a star-studded cast including Emmy Award-winner Kerry Washington and Daniel Dae Kim (Lost), The Prophecy is a supernatural thriller written by Randy McKinnon from Washington’s Simpson Street Productions, along with premium content studio and podcast network QCODE.
  • The Sandman Act III: The third installment of the New York Times best-selling audio saga. Award-winning audio trailblazer Dirk Maggs adapts and directs the blockbuster DC graphic novel series written by Neil Gaiman (Good Omens).

To see other available titles, type “Dolby Atmos” into the search bar on the Audible website, or look for the Dolby Atmos logo when streaming your favorite Audible Original in the Audible app. For more information on how to enjoy Dolby Atmos through Audible, visit audible.com/dolbyatmos.

About Audible, Inc.
Audible, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary, is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering customers a new way to enhance and enrich their lives every day. Audible content includes more than 790,000 audio programs from leading audiobook publishers, broadcasters, entertainers, magazine and newspaper publishers, and business information providers.

About Dolby
Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby Atmos is a registered trademark of Dolby Laboratories.

Media Contacts:
Cairon (Jamie) Armstrong
Dolby Laboratories
[email protected]

Sam Neuman
Audible
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1104377-5f45-4cd1-bb46-0952801063b4

ti?nf=ODc5Mzk4MyM1NDc3NTk5IzIwMDY3MTE=
Dolby-Laboratories.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.