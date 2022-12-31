Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC Settles CFPB Matter

Author's Avatar
7 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NORFOLK, Va., March 23, 2023

NORFOLK, Va., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and servicing nonperforming loans, announced today that its subsidiary, Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC (PRA), has reached an agreement with the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). As part of the settlement, PRA has agreed to pay a penalty of $12 million and approximately $15 million to impacted consumers, who represent less than one-tenth of 1% of PRA's active accounts. The majority of the financial impact of the settlement was reflected in our December 31, 2022, financial statements. This agreement is not expected to have a material adverse impact on the company's financial condition or results of operations.

PRA_Logo.jpg

PRA Group, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Stevenson said, "Our company was founded on the principles of treating customers with fairness and respect, and we have prided ourselves in upholding these values for more than 27 years. Although we have admitted to no wrongdoing as part of the resolution, and we continue to disagree with the CFPB's characterization of our conduct, we are pleased to have this matter resolved and behind us, allowing us to return our full attention to our impactful work with consumers, promoting their journey toward financial recovery."

Throughout this process, PRA's team worked collaboratively with the CFPB, demonstrating its dedication to helping consumers and to compliance excellence in the financial services industry. "Our organization is committed to strict compliance with consumer protection law, and to providing the highest standards of customer service," added Laura White, executive vice president and chief risk and compliance officer.

About PRA Group

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

News Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
[email protected]
(757) 641-0558

Investor Contact:
Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(757) 431-7913

favicon.png?sn=PH50971&sd=2023-03-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portfolio-recovery-associates-llc-settles-cfpb-matter-301780145.html

SOURCE PRA Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH50971&Transmission_Id=202303231249PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH50971&DateId=20230323
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.