U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX), in connection with the proposed acquisition of USX by Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Under the merger agreement, USX shareholders will receive $6.15 in cash for each share of USX owned. If you own USX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/usx

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of SGEN by Pfizer Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SGEN shareholders will receive $229.00 in cash for each share of SGEN owned. If you own SGEN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sgen

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAL)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAL), in connection with the proposed merger of SAL with NBT Bancorp Inc. ("NBT"). Under the merger agreement, SAL shareholders will receive 0.7450 shares of NBT common stock for each SAL share, representing implied per-share consideration of $25.43 based upon NBT's March 22, 2023 closing price of $34.14. If you own SAL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sal

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), in connection with its acquisition of Brunswick Bancorp (OTC: BRBW) for approximately $53.9 million in a combination of cash and MPB stock. If you own MPB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mpb

