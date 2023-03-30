REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) solutions, will host MicroVision Retail Investor Day in Redmond, WA on Friday, April 14, 2023.

At MicroVision Retail Investor Day, company executives will discuss and share MicroVision's revenue growth drivers for near and long-term and its vision to accelerate the industry's shift towards next-generation safety and autonomy.

The event will feature MicroVision's demo vehicle, equipped with the company's lidar hardware and software, driving on local streets and highways, as well as interactive live product demonstrations, technology deep-dives, management presentations, and questions-and-answers.

Space is limited. Click HERE to request a reservation to attend in person in Redmond, Washington. Video highlights from the MicroVision Retail Investor Day will be available HERE within a week after the event. Information communicated in the Town Hall and interactive lunch will be information that MicroVision has publicly reported.

Agenda in Redmond, WA on Friday, April 14, 2023:

8:30 AM to 11:00 AM PT: Ride-along demo vehicle will tour local streets and highways, plus live interactive product demonstrations.

Ride-along demo vehicle will tour local streets and highways, plus live interactive product demonstrations. 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM PT: Town Hall including management remarks and presentation.

Town Hall including management remarks and presentation. 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM PT: Interactive lunch.

Analysts and investors may submit questions in advance for management HERE.

About MicroVision

With over 350 employees and global presence in Redmond, Detroit, Hamburg, and Nuremberg,MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS-based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology today to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules, and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc , follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision , and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision and MOSAIK are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact

Robyn Komachi

[email protected]

