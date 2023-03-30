Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2023 Series C Preferred Stock Dividend

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared the dividend on shares of its 6.900% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: DXPRC) for the first quarter of 2023. The Company will pay the regular quarterly dividend of $0.43125 per share on April 17, 2023, to shareholders of record of the Series C Preferred Stock as of April 1, 2023.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc. is a financial services company committed to ethical stewardship of stakeholders' capital; employing comprehensive risk management and disciplined capital allocation to generate dividend income and long-term total returns through the diversified financing of real estate assets in the United States. Dynex operates as a REIT and is internally managed to maximize stakeholder alignment. Additional information about Dynex Capital, Inc. is available at www.dynexcapital.com.

Forward Looking Statement

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding the business of Dynex Capital, Inc. that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

