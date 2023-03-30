Torrid Holdings Inc. (“Torrid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CURV), a direct-to-consumer apparel, intimates, and accessories brand in North America for women sizes 10 to 30, announced today that Mark Mizicko has been appointed to the role of Chief Commercial Officer effective March 23, 2023.

Lisa Harper, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am very pleased to welcome Mark back as a member of the Torrid Leadership team. Mark is an exceptional retailer and has great experience and knowledge of our business and the industry. Mark’s expertise, in conjunction with the design talent of Liz Munoz, our Chief Creative Officer, and the marketing and e-commerce expertise of Vivian Alhorn, our Chief Marketing Officer, will be a highly effective combination which will help us deliver world-class fit and life-changing products to our customers.”

In this role Mr. Mizicko will be responsible for Merchandising, Merchandise Planning and Allocation, Marketing, and E-Commerce. Liz Munoz, Chief Creative Officer, will continue to be responsible for all product development and tactical design and Vivian Alhorn, Chief Marketing Officer, will be responsible for Marketing and E-Commerce.

About Mark Mizicko

Mr. Mizicko comes to Torrid as an accomplished retail leader. Mr. Mizicko has over 25 years of retail experience in Planning, Merchandising, Operations, Marketing, and E-commerce at premiere retailers including Belk, Hot Topic, Torrid, Gymboree, Gap Inc., and the Limited Brands. Over the past three years Mr. Mizicko has operated as a consultant to retailers and software providers advising in the fields of discipline of Merchandising, Inventory Management, and Marketing.

About Torrid

Torrid is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories in North America targeting the 25- to 40-year old woman who wears sizes 10 to 30. Torrid is focused on fit and offers high quality products across a broad assortment that includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories.

