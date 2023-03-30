Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:TCI, Financial) is reporting its results of operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, we reported net income attributable to the common shares of $58.9 million or $6.82 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $8.7 million or $1.01 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.

Financial Highlights

We collected approximately 96% of our rents for the three months ended December 31, 2022, comprised of approximately 97% from multifamily tenants and approximately 96% from office tenants.

Total occupancy was 81% at December 31, 2022, which includes 93% at our multifamily properties and 60% at our commercial properties.

On November 1, 2022, we received a distribution of approximately $204.0 million in connection with the sale of VAA Sale Portfolio earlier in the year.

On November 1, 2022, we also received the full control and economical rights to the seven remaining multifamily properties from our Victory Abode Apartments, LLC (“VAA”) joint venture (collectively, the “VAA Holdback Portfolio”) with a fair value of $219.5 million, which resulted in gain on remeasurement of approximately $73.2 million. The VAA Holdback Portfolio consisted of Blue Lake Villas, Blue Lake Villas Phase II, Northside on Travis, Parc at Denham Springs, Residences at Holland Lake, Villas of Park West I and Villas of Park West II.

On October 21, 2022, we paid off the $38.5 million loan on Stanford Center from the cash generated from sale of the VAA Sale Portfolio.

On January 31, 2023, we paid off our $66.5 million Series C bonds from cash received from sale of the VAA Sale Portfolio.

Financial Results

Rental revenues increased $4.1 million from $7.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to $11.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The increase in rental revenue is primarily due to a $4.9 million increase at our multifamily properties offset in part by a decrease of $0.7 million from the commercial properties. The increase in revenue from the multifamily properties is primarily due to the acquisition of the VAA Holdback Portfolio in 2022.

Net operating income increased $4.6 million from net operating loss of $4.2 million for three months ended December 31, 2021 to net operating income of $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The increase in net operating income is primarily due to the $4.1 million increase in rental revenue as noted above and a decrease of $1.8 million in general administrative and advisory expenses offset in part by an increase of $1.9 million in property operating and depreciation expenses. The decrease in general administrative and advisory expenses is primarily due to a decrease in legal expenses and the increase in property and depreciation expenses is due to the acquisition of the VAA Holdback Portfolio.

Net income attributable to the Company increased $67.7 million from a net loss of $8.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to net income of $58.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The increase in net income is primarily attributed to $72.2 million increase in gain on sale, remeasurement or write down of assets offset in part by a $15.1 million increase in our tax provision. The increase in gain on our sale or write down of assets and our tax provision is due to the remeasurement of the VAA Holdback Portfolio that was acquired in 2022.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.

TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Rental revenues $ 11,770 $ 7,625 $ 34,080 $ 37,808 Other income 1,014 492 2,580 2,966 Total revenue 12,784 8,117 36,660 40,774 Expenses: Property operating expenses 5,798 4,360 18,339 20,860 Depreciation and amortization 2,846 2,397 9,686 11,870 General and administrative 2,595 3,876 9,943 12,425 Advisory fee to related party 1,089 1,638 7,974 11,782 Total operating expenses 12,328 12,271 45,942 56,937 Net operating income (loss) 456 (4,154 ) (9,282 ) (16,163 ) Interest Income 7,938 5,054 26,745 19,572 Interest expense (5,026 ) (5,504 ) (19,813 ) (24,600 ) Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions 630 (7,360 ) 20,067 (6,175 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - (2,805 ) (1,451 ) Equity in (loss) income from unconsolidated joint venture (2,342 ) 2,996 468,086 14,531 Gain on sale, remeasurement or write down of assets, net 72,616 382 89,196 23,352 Income tax provision (15,085 ) (26 ) (103,190 ) 1,011 Net income (loss) 59,187 (8,612 ) 469,004 10,077 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (239 ) (135 ) (742 ) (679 ) Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 58,948 $ (8,747 ) $ 468,262 $ 9,398 Earnings per share Basic and diluted $ 6.82 $ (1.01 ) $ 54.20 $ 1.09 Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share Basic and diluted 8,639,316 8,639,316 8,639,316 8,639,316

