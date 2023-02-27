PR Newswire

PASAY CITY, Philippines, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In solidarity with earthquake-hit countries Türkiye and Syria, SM Foundation Inc. (SMFI) of the SM Group, sent aid through the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) last Feb. 27, 2023.

Represented by SM Foundation Health and Medical Programs Executive Director Connie Angeles, SMFI handed 200 units of gasoline generators to PRC to provide power to the quake-stricken Türkiye and Syria.

Additionally, the social good arm of SM also donated Php5 million to help address the needs of earthquake victims.

The aid comes after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Türkiye and northwest Syria. The disaster was followed by a magnitude 6.3 earthquake, hitting southern Türkiye, which led to additional casualties and damages.

