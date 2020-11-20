PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/sotera-health-company-class-action-submission-form/?id=37567&from=4

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Sotera common stock: (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or around November 20, 2020; (ii) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's secondary public offering conducted on or around March 18, 2021; and/or (iii) between November 20, 2020 and September 19, 2022, inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until March 27, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Sotera Health Company issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) long before the Company's initial public offering, Sotera's executives and controlling shareholders knew of the significant health risks associated with exposure to elevated levels of Ethylene Oxide ("EtO"); 2) despite that knowledge, Sotera failed to employ adequate and effective emissions control systems at its sterilization facilities and often subverted whatever control systems the Company did have; 3) these failures and subversions allowed dangerous amounts of toxic EtO fumes to pollute the air surrounding those facilities and exposed people living in the adjacent communities to significantly increased cancer risks; 4) even after Sotera's closure of its Illinois EtO processing plant, the Company continued to operate multiple sterilization facilities that emitted dangerous levels of EtO; and 5) to the extent that the Company purported to warn of liability risks from the EtO cancer-related lawsuits, Sotera failed to disclose the true extent of those risks by withholding information from investors regarding the inadequacy or subversion of its EtO emissions control systems.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (628) 895-0423

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shc-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-sotera-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-march-27-2023-301780511.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law