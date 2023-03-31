Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) announced today that it has filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report on an initial Mineral Resource estimate for its Yoquivo project. The report was prepared by the independent firm of Mine Technical Services Ltd. and has an effective date of February 24, 2023. The report is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldenminerals.com%2Fprojects%2Ftechnical-reports%2F.

Qualified Persons

The report was prepared by the following Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101:

Mr. Todd Wakefield, RM SME – Mine Technical Services Ltd.

Mr. Edward J. C. Orbock III, RM SME – Mine Technical Services Ltd.

Mr. Brian Arthur, RM SME – Mine Technical Services Ltd.

The contents of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Warren Rehn, QP MMSA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Minerals Company.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals is a gold and silver producer based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on producing gold and silver from its Rodeo Mine, advancing its Velardeña and Yoquivo properties in Mexico and, through partner-funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina.

