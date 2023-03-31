QuoteMedia Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

7 minutes ago
PHOENIX, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. ( QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, today announced that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II accreditation.

The SOC 2 Type II accreditation is a rigorous certification that requires companies to demonstrate their ability to securely manage customer data and protect against unauthorized access. The accreditation is awarded to companies that have implemented a comprehensive set of controls and processes to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of their services.

"We are thrilled to have achieved SOC 2 Type II accreditation, which is a testament to our commitment to providing the highest levels of security and reliability to our customers," said Dave Shworan, CEO of QuoteMedia Ltd. "As a leading provider of financial market data and solutions, we understand the critical importance of safeguarding our customers' data, and we take this responsibility very seriously."

To achieve SOC 2 Type II accreditation, QuoteMedia underwent a demanding audit by an independent third-party auditor. The audit assessed the company's controls and processes related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. QuoteMedia’s implementation of robust controls and processes is evidence of its dedication to maintaining a secure and reliable environment for customer data.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides industry leading market data solutions and financial services for companies such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), London Stock Exchange Group, FIS, U.S. Bank, Bank of Montreal (BMO), Broadridge Financial Systems, JPMorgan Chase, Scotiabank, CI Financial, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hilltop Securities, Avantax, Stockhouse, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Telus International, Business Wire, PR Newswire, The Goldman Sachs Group, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Credential Qtrade Securities, CNW Group, iA Private Wealth, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Charles Schwab, First Financial, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, Cision and others. Quotestream®, QMod™ and Quotestream Connect™ are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com.

QuoteMedia Investor Relations
Brendan Hopkins
Email: [email protected]
Call: (407) 645-5295

