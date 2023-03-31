West Bancorporation, Inc. to Announce Quarterly Results, Hold Conference Call

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. ( WTBA) (the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, will report its results for the first quarter of 2023 on Thursday, April 27, 2023 before the markets open.

The Company will discuss its results in a conference call scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The telephone number for the conference call is 844-200-6205. The access code for the conference call is 950386. A recording of the call will be available until May 11, 2023, by dialing 845-709-8569. The replay access code is 943070.

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving its customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. The Bank has six offices in the greater Des Moines, Iowa area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota, in the cities of Rochester, Mankato, Owatonna and St. Cloud.

For more information contact:
Jane Funk, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-5766

