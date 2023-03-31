



General Agreement Between Parties to Work Together on a Best Efforts Basis to Jointly Sell the My Readiness Coach System

CAPE CORAL, FL, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. ( LEAI) today announced its business relationship with Virtual Readiness Counselor, LLC, which does business as My Readiness Coach ( www.myreadinesscoach.com , “MRC”), a provider of education counseling for students seeking to gain admission to higher education institutions, and skills for students to succeed on their academic and career paths. With a focus on marketing to over 12,000 students in Pennsylvania, Legacy Education believes the relationship with MRC presents an opportunity to support underprivileged communities and help students achieve their educational goals. In addition, the parties have agreed that upon certain circumstances, upon the earlier of December 2024 and any Nasdaq uplisting of Legacy Education, Legacy Education would acquire MRC.

"Legacy Education Alliance is excited to expand its offerings through the My Readiness Coach relationship ," said Andrew McDonald, advisor to Legacy Education. "Our mission is to provide accessible and affordable education to students, and this acquisition aligns perfectly with our goals."

The Founder of My Readiness Coach, Cass Wright, added, “I have dedicated my career to helping students succeed. For students that have not been able to stay on track and complete their college degrees, we are excited to be able to offer the Legacy Degree completion program.”

In addition to MRC , Legacy Education is working with Brian Page, founder of the BNB Formula ( www.bnbformula.com ) , in order to expand Brian's success in digital marketing and short-term rental education through leveraging Legacy Education’s resources and cross-selling products and services. Brian is working with Legacy Education to go beyond its education focus, to develop investment vehicles for students and investors.

"We believe that the partnership with Brian Page will provide tremendous value to our students," said Barry Kostiner, CEO of Legacy Education. "Brian is a highly respected expert in digital marketing and short-term rental education, and we are excited to leverage his expertise to expand our offerings."

Legacy Education is also pleased to confirm its previous announcements that it plans to commence an uplist process from the OTC to Nasdaq by December 2024. Management believes the move to Nasdaq, or other national securities exchange, will offer numerous benefits to the Company, including increased visibility, greater liquidity, and enhanced access to capital markets, all of which are expected to help support Legacy Education Alliance's growth and expansion.

Legacy Education's real estate education and live events platform, Legacy Live, is rebuilding Legacy Education’s product offerings to include real estate, trading, entrepreneurship and biohacking education. Through deployment of advanced enterprise, digital marketing and AI tools, Legacy Education is reconnecting with its database of customers, who have historically invested over $250M in real estate and trading education from 2016 through the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to the updating and expansion of its core business, Legacy Live has re-entered the marketplace, hosting invitation-only events led by Jerry Conti, the CEO of Legacy Live, a seasoned educator and producer of live events. The most recent events have been held in the Dominican Republic and online, focusing on real estate education and investment opportunities in the Dominican Republic. Information on the Dominican Republic initiatives are available at www.drlandpros.com .

"We are excited to offer investors an opportunity to explore the real estate market in the Dominican Republic through Legacy Live's events," said Andrew McDonald. "Jerry Conti has an extensive track record in real estate investing and education, and we believe his insights will be invaluable to investors looking to capitalize on the opportunities in this emerging market. We are working with Bart Griffin to build a Mastermind community, bringing together successful investors and entrepreneurs."

The Legacy Live team believes that the Dominican Republic is well-positioned to become one of the world's top resort destinations and has the potential to offer an experience similar to that of Tulum, Mexico, and the recent growth experienced by Puerto Rico. The events held by Legacy Live provide investors with insights into the real estate market in the Dominican Republic, highlighting investment opportunities and strategies to take advantage of this emerging market.

