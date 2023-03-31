Cumulus Media Radio Stations and Westwood One Talent Honored With a Total of Eight Academy of Country Music Radio Award Nominations

ATLANTA, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media ( CMLS) announces that its radio stations and Westwood One Country radio personalities have been nominated for a total of eight Academy of Country Music (ACM) Radio Awards. The nominees were announced this week by the Academy of Country Music.

The company’s ACM Radio Awards nominees include:

National Daily Personality:Elaina Smith, “Nights With Elaina,” Westwood One
National Weekly Personality:Kix Brooks, “American Country Countdown,” Westwood One, and Elaina Smith, “With Elaina,” Westwood One
Major Market Station: KSCS/Dallas, TX
Large Market Station: WKDF/Nashville, TN
Medium Market Station:KIIM/Tucson, AZ;
KSKS/Fresno, CA; and
WIVK/Knoxville, TN.

Winners of the ACM Radio Awards will be announced ahead of the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, which will take place on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX, and will stream live exclusively on Prime Video around the globe. The show will give fans in Texas and around the world a nonstop party to celebrate Country Music’s biggest stars.

About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media ( CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 404 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com. 

Contact: Lisa Dollinger, Dollinger Strategic Communication for Cumulus Media, 512.633.4084, [email protected].

