Kristian Ackeby resigns as CFO of Loomis

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2023

STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristian Ackeby has decided to resign from his role as Loomis' Chief Financial Officer and member of Group Management for a new assignment outside of Loomis. Kristian Ackeby continues in his current role until a successor is in place, however, will leave his role not later than during the third quarter 2023.

President and CEO Aritz Larrea, says:

"I would like to thank Kristian for his tireless service to Loomis during his time with the Group and for the time we had together as a team. Kristian has been a key leader both in the work to position Loomis for the future, as well as for transforming the Group's finance team. We sincerely appreciate his contributions and wish him all the best going forward."

CFO Kristian Ackeby, says:

"For the last five years I have had the privilege to serve as CFO of Loomis. It has been a very interesting time both for me personally and for the company. I'm proud of what we have accomplished together, and I'm confident that Loomis' fantastic employees will continue to develop the company."

The process of recruiting a new Chief Financial Officer has been initiated.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

March 24, 2023

CONTACT:

Aritz Larrea
President and CEO

Jenny Boström
Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +46 79 006 45 92
Email: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3740550/1940987.pdf

Kristian Ackeby resigns as CFO of Loomis

favicon.png?sn=IO52179&sd=2023-03-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kristian-ackeby-resigns-as-cfo-of-loomis-301781139.html

SOURCE Loomis AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO52179&Transmission_Id=202303241417PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO52179&DateId=20230324
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.