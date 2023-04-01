Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Mississippi Residents Impacted by Tornadoes

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PURCHASE, NY, March 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, is providing free, 24/7 general medical telehealth visits to Mississippi residents, first responders and others directly impacted by the recent devastating tornadoes.

Individuals in Mississippi who have been displaced or who cannot access medical care as a result of the storms can seek treatment from a licensed, health care professional for any non-emergency illness by calling Teladoc Health directly at 855-225-5032. Individuals seeking physician-authorization for prescription refills of non-narcotic drugs can also get assistance. For emergencies, patients should call 911.

“We want to make sure that those faced with devastation and displacement from the tornadoes are keeping their health front and center and know how to get care,” said Dr. Vidya Raman-Tangella, chief medical officer, Teladoc Health. “Virtual care is a proven solution that supports community health during these times, and we are grateful to provide access to care as Mississippi rebuilds and recovers from the storm.”

Teladoc Health deploys resources each year to respond to federally declared natural disasters across the United States—hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes, floods, power outages and blizzards—enabling free access to care for people with non-emergency illnesses, from diagnosing common conditions, such respiratory infections and urinary tract infections, to ensuring uninterrupted access to certain prescriptions.

For more information, visit https://www.teladoc.com/disaster-hotline/

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Source: Teladoc Health, Inc. - General

Teladoc Health Media Contact:
Lou Serio
[email protected]
202-569-9715

ti?nf=ODc5NTQ5MiM1NDkxODY0IzIwMTkyMTM=
Teladoc-Health-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.