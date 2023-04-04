- Significant investigator and patient interest drove strong recruitment, exceeding enrollment goals



WATERTOWN, Mass., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced it has completed enrollment in the Phase 2 "Durasert® and Vorolanib in Ophthalmology 2" (DAVIO 2) clinical trial evaluating EYP-1901 as a potential six-month maintenance treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). The trial exceeded its original target of 144 patients, enrolling a total of 160 patients. All patients were previously treated with a standard-of-care anti-VEGF therapy and were randomly assigned to one of two doses of EYP-1901 or to an aflibercept on-label control.

“We are thrilled to announce the completion of enrollment in our oversubscribed Phase 2 DAVIO 2 trial evaluating EYP-1901 in wet AMD, marking an important milestone as we continue to advance our pipeline of innovative sustained delivery treatments for serious eye disorders,” said Nancy Lurker, Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. “Patients with wet AMD face an immense treatment burden, requiring monthly or bi-monthly eye injections for the rest of their lives in order to prevent severe vision loss. The high level of patient and physician interest we saw in the trial enrollment further demonstrates the great unmet need in this population for a maintenance treatment option that is safe, effective, long-lasting and convenient.”

“We look forward to reporting topline data in the fourth quarter of this year. With these data and the promising results from our Phase 1 DAVIO trial, EYP-1901 will have the largest and most robust dataset of any tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) product in development for wet AMD. These data will inform the design of our pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials and provide optionality as we seek to bring this promising product to patients. I would like to thank our dedicated team of employees and clinical partners, as well as the patients who enrolled in the Phase 1 and Phase 2 EYP-1901 trials and their caregivers for advancing the development of EYP-1901,” continued Ms. Lurker.

DAVIO 2 is a randomized, controlled Phase 2 clinical trial of EYP-1901 in patients with wet AMD. Originally designed to enroll 144 patients, the trial enrolled 160 patients in total due to strong investigator and patient interest. All enrolled patients were previously treated with a standard-of-care anti-VEGF therapy and were randomly assigned to one of two doses of EYP-1901 (approximately 2 mg or 3 mg) or an aflibercept control. EYP-1901 is delivered with a single intravitreal injection in the physician's office, similar to current FDA approved anti-VEGF treatments. The primary efficacy endpoint of the DAVIO 2 trial is change in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) compared to the aflibercept control, six-months after the EYP-1901 injection. Secondary efficacy endpoints include change in central subfield thickness (CST) as measured by optical coherence tomography (OCT), number of eyes that remain free of supplemental anti-VEGF injections, number of aflibercept injections in each group, and safety. More information about the trial is available at clinicaltrials.gov (identifier: NCT05381948).

“Our ‘Treat to Maintain’ therapeutic approach for EYP-1901 has the potential to transform the wet AMD treatment paradigm, and we are incredibly pleased to complete enrollment with more patients than planned in the DAVIO 2 clinical trial due to high demand to participate from investigators and patients,” said Jay Duker, M.D., President and Chief Operating Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. “The compelling Phase 1 DAVIO results demonstrate EYP-1901’s potential to transition a majority of patients to an every-six-month treatment for wet AMD, representing a ‘treat to maintain’ therapeutic approach that uses EYP-1901 as a baseline therapy following the use of large molecule anti-VEGFs with the goal of significantly extending the patient’s treatment interval. Based on the extensive prior clinical data evaluating Durasert in four FDA-approved indications, we are confident in EYP-1901’s ability to consistently deliver the active drug, vorolanib, with zero-order drug release kinetics using our bioerodible sustained delivery technology, Durasert® E. In addition, vorolanib brings a new mechanism of action for wet AMD patients and may have additional neuroprotective benefits. We are confident in EYP-1901’s potential to enhance treatment compliance, improve clinical experience and, ultimately, result in better patient outcomes.”

Topline data from the Phase 2 DAVIO 2 trial of EYP-1901 in wet AMD is anticipated in Q4 2023.

About EYP-1901

EYP-1901 is being developed as an investigational sustained delivery treatment combining a bioerodible formulation of EyePoint's proprietary Durasert® delivery technology (Durasert® E) with vorolanib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Positive safety and efficacy data from the DAVIO Phase 1 clinical trial of EYP-1901 showed a positive safety profile with stable visual acuity and OCT. Further, 53% and 35% of eyes did not require any supplemental anti-VEGF injections up to six and twelve months, respectively, following a single dose of EYP-1901. Phase 2 studies are underway for wet AMD and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy and are planned in diabetic macular edema. Vorolanib is licensed to EyePoint exclusively by Equinox Sciences for the localized treatment of all ophthalmic diseases.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( EYPT) is a company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert® technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. The proven Durasert drug delivery platform has been safely administered to thousands of patients' eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products, including YUTIQ® for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis, which is currently marketed by the Company. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

