Beamr teams with NVIDIA to accelerate Beamr technology on NVIDIA GPUs

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

Herzeliya, Israel, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr Imaging Ltd. ( BMR) Today, Beamr is announcing that its video encoding technology, which enables significant reduction in video bitrate while maintaining visual quality, officially supports NVIDIA GPU acceleration, offering up to 10x faster encoding speed on NVIDIA GPUs compared to CPUs.

Beamr’s optimization was previously required to be run offline for an entire content library to benefit from large video file size reduction before being able to stream it. Businesses running Beamr on NVIDIA GPUs can now benefit in real time from storage and bitrate gains for live video streams, preserving quality for optimal user experience.

Beamr on NVIDIA GPU supports AVC, HEVC and royalty-free AV1, spanning across the three leading video codec standards available on the market, serving all needs up to 8K HDR quality. NVIDIA GPUs are available on all major cloud platforms.

“Working closely with NVIDIA for the past two years, we are thrilled to offer a real-time video optimization solution that delivers up to 10x performance at an affordable cost. With our recent NASDAQ introduction, we plan to develop a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) with highly competitive pricing, making video optimization accessible to everyone at blazing speed thanks to our collaboration with NVIDIA,” said Sharon Carmel, Founder and CEO of Beamr.

“NVIDIA has provided GPU-accelerated video encoding technology for over a decade, and now we are opening our API to allow more custom control of our hardware,” said Bob Pette, vice president of professional visualization at NVIDIA. “Beamr is the first to adopt this technology, and combining high-performance NVIDIA GPU video encoding with Beamr's technology will provide content providers with significant bitrate and storage reduction without compromising on livestreaming quality.”

50 enterprise customers are already using the Beamr platform. The company expects the launch of its new SaaS service, with beta planned in Q3 2023, to attract a large number of new customers.

About Beamr
Beamr ( BMR) is the world leader in content adaptive video solutions. Backed by 53 granted patents, and winner of the 2021 Technology and Engineering Emmy® award and the 2021 Seagate Lyve Innovator of the Year award, Beamr's perceptual optimization technology enables up to a 50% reduction in bitrate with guaranteed quality. www.beamr.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s final prospectus (Registration No. 333-262904), dated February 27, 2023 and filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:
Danny Sandler, Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc5NTgyMiM1NDkyOTMwIzUwMDExNDI0Mw==
Beamr-Imaging-Ltd-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.