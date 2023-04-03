BOSTON and LONDON, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ( CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop medicines that are transformational for patients, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:



Event: Guggenheim Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Location: New York, NY

Fireside Chat: 9:35 AM ET

Event: Jefferies & Venrock Boston Biotech Summit

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Where applicable, the presentation slides and/or a link to the live webcast of the event, as well as an archived recording, will be available under the “Events and Publications” tab on the investor relations section of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.centessa.com/events-presentations.



About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop medicines that are transformational for patients. Our programs span discovery-stage to late-stage development and cover a range of high-value indications. We operate with the conviction that each one of our programs has the potential to change the current treatment paradigm and establish a new standard of care. For more information, visit http://www.centessa.com/, which does not form part of this release.