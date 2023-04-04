Douglas Dynamics Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Impact Report

MILWAUKEE, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (: PLOW), North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Impact report.

“At Douglas Dynamics, we are committed to winning the right way by operating our business with the highest ethical standards. We foster accountability to our stakeholders with strong governance policies and practices and robust risk management programs,” noted Bob McCormick, President and CEO. “Our ESG Impact report highlights our progress in delivering on our commitments to our employees, the environment, and the communities in which we live and work. Our work is organized under the pillars of People, Process, Planet, and Products, which will help guide the next phases of our ESG efforts.”

Highlights of the report, which covers the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, include the Company’s first materiality assessment, which included analysis of topics of interest identified by key external stakeholders and input from the leadership team. The assessment helped the Company identify its highest material topics which will be embraced as part of its ESG strategy.

The new report was prepared with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Universal Standards and in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards.

To access the Company’s 2022 ESG Impact Report and to learn more about the Company's ESG efforts, visit our website.

About Douglas Dynamics

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America’s premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 75 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON® brand, and the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
Nathan Elwell
847-530-0249
[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT
Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
Katie Sandieson
414-362-3960
[email protected]

