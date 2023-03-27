PR Newswire

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Macerich (NYSE: MAC) Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

WHEN: Earnings Results will be released before market open on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 am Pacific Time (1:00 pm Eastern Time) on that same day to discuss quarterly results.

WHERE: Participants who wish to join the conference by telephone must register at the dial-in registration link below to receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code that will be required to access the call. Participants may join the live webcast by accessing it at the webcast registration link below or in the Investors Section of the company's website at https://investing.macerich.com/.

Dial-In Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe39eb00c30854f7d894dd97be219eaff

Webcast Registration: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ud38ntsh

REBROADCAST: A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast in the Investors Section of the Company's website at www.macerich.com.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers (many of which include mixed-uses). Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 GRESB ranking for U.S. Retail, Retail Centers for eight years (2015-2022). For more information, please visit www.Macerich.com.

Macerich uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at investing.macerich.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about Macerich can be found through social media platforms such as LinkedIn. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including NOI and FFO, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC, which are posted on the Investor Relations website at investing.macerich.com.

MAC-I

SOURCE: Macerich

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/macerich-schedules-first-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301781460.html

SOURCE Macerich Company