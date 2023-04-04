Patriot Glass Solutions is focused on building out its network of dealers in Texas as it prepares for significant increase in demand for security film due to Texas Education Agency’s proposal requiring security window film at all Texas schools



The State of Texas Legislative Budget Board approved $400 million in funding to help school districts replace or improve windows and additional safety measures; other states are expected to follow Texas’ lead as a prominent advocate of school safety

HOUSTON, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) ( CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that its Patriot Glass Solutions division has signed up 25 dealers to its network of security and ballistic-resistant window film dealers, with seven dealers in Texas. Patriot Glass Solutions is focused on building out its network of dealers in Texas as it prepares for a significant increase in demand for security film due to the Texas Education Agency’s (“TEA”) proposal requiring the installation of security window film at all Texas schools.

Patriot Glass Solutions offers two security film products: C-Bond Secure, which includes a liquid glass strengthening primer/window film mounting solution used in conjunction with security film to deter forced entry, and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system that includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology and security film to help stop bullets from penetrating glass. C-Bond BRS is certified by third party labs to meet National Institute of Justice Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection standards.

The TEA’s proposed requirements state, “Windowed doors on the ground level or windows that are adjacent to or near a door and are large enough to allow someone to enter if broken must be reinforced with entry-resistant film unless within a secured area.” A secured area is defined as, “A fence or wall that is at least six feet in height and has anti-scaling design features or is eight feet high; and must be well maintained, and if gated, allows for emergency egress.”

In October 2022, the State of Texas Legislative Budget Board approved, and the State of Texas transferred, $400 million in funding to help school districts replace or improve windows, doors, fencing, and other safety measures. Additionally, according to an article in Campus Safety magazine and the TEA’s plan, school districts are required to obtain a contractor by August 2023 and certify compliance by the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.

“Interest from schools for security film has been growing and is starting to surge due to TEA’s proposed mandate,” said Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass Solutions. “As the best-in-class option for safety and security window films due to our proprietary glass strengthening technology, we are a leader in this market with more than 100 school installations.” Wanke continued, “We are working with our network of existing and future dealers to ensure that they are ready to meet the demand from the 8,100 public schools in Texas to secure their facilities and be compliant. Further, we expect other states to follow Texas’ lead to fortify schools and protect those inside.”

To see a demonstration of Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products, watch our video at: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

Patriot Glass Solutions is led by President Michael Wanke, who is the principal operator of the Company’s majority-held A1 Glass Coating subsidiary, based in San Antonio. For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products, please call 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at [email protected].

C-Bond Systems, Inc. ( CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company's Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company's Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating.

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that there will be a significant increase in demand for security film due to Texas Education Agency's proposal requiring security window film at all Texas schools; the likelihood that other states are expected to follow Texas' lead as a prominent advocate of school safety; the likelihood that other states will follow Texas' lead to fortify schools and protect those inside; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its products; the likelihood that the TEA's proposal will be adopted; the Company's and its customers' ability to source materials; construction delays; the Company's ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks.