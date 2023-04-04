Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today that it will host its annual investor and securities analyst day on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8 a.m. CDT in Houston. The event will be webcast live via the internet and may be accessed along with accompanying slides on Enterprise’s website at www.enterpriseproducts.com.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marine terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage and marine terminals; and a marine transportation business that operates on key U.S. inland and intracoastal waterway systems. The partnership’s assets currently include more than 50,000 miles of pipelines; over 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.

