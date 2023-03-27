PR Newswire

Geo Murickan, President and CEO of Pioneer Power Mobility, to Discuss Trends in EV Charging and Opportunities for Innovators

FORT LEE, N.J., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPSI) ("Pioneer", "Pioneer Power" or the "Company"), a leader in the design, manufacture, service and integration of electrical power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile electric vehicle ("EV") charging solutions, has been invited to present at the Electric Vehicle & Auto Tech Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Tuesday, March 30th 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Geo Murickan, President and CEO of Pioneer Power Mobility, will participate in the conference. Launched in late 2020, e-Boost is a platform of smart, mobile, sustainably powered, on-demand, high-speed EV charging systems that eliminate the need for expensive onsite infrastructure work or the wait due to extended delays.

Mr. Murickan will speak to the success and increased adoption of e-Boost in the last year as a primary go-to solution for quicker EV adoption for businesses and the EV manufacturers supplying them. Additionally, he will also discuss the market demand for the E-Bloc solution from Pioneer that is a smart, expandable, fully factory integrated Microgrid system which addresses and accommodates reduced onsite construction work and cost for businesses faced with the ever increasing demand for power, while balancing de-carbonization metrics, address grid resilience, and to avert rising OpEx costs from peak demand charges.

Ongoing adoption of electric vehicles, more technology in automobiles, and lighter and more efficient batteries can create opportunities for companies in many sectors. Executives involved in different parts of the electric vehicle and auto tech markets will discuss future opportunities and sector changes.

Panel topics include:

Innovations in EV Charging

Mining for Electric Vehicles

New EV Charging Solutions & Products

Building a New EV Supply Chain

Multiple Markets for EVs

About Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets. To learn more about Pioneer, please visit its website at www.pioneerpowersolutions.com.

