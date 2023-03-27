Pioneer Power to Participate in the Electric Vehicle & Auto Tech Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on Thursday, March 30th at 8:00 A.M. ET

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FORT LEE, N.J., March 27, 2023

Geo Murickan, President and CEO of Pioneer Power Mobility, to Discuss Trends in EV Charging and Opportunities for Innovators

FORT LEE, N.J., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPSI) ("Pioneer", "Pioneer Power" or the "Company"), a leader in the design, manufacture, service and integration of electrical power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile electric vehicle ("EV") charging solutions, has been invited to present at the Electric Vehicle & Auto Tech Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Tuesday, March 30th 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Geo Murickan, President and CEO of Pioneer Power Mobility, will participate in the conference. Launched in late 2020, e-Boost is a platform of smart, mobile, sustainably powered, on-demand, high-speed EV charging systems that eliminate the need for expensive onsite infrastructure work or the wait due to extended delays.

Mr. Murickan will speak to the success and increased adoption of e-Boost in the last year as a primary go-to solution for quicker EV adoption for businesses and the EV manufacturers supplying them. Additionally, he will also discuss the market demand for the E-Bloc solution from Pioneer that is a smart, expandable, fully factory integrated Microgrid system which addresses and accommodates reduced onsite construction work and cost for businesses faced with the ever increasing demand for power, while balancing de-carbonization metrics, address grid resilience, and to avert rising OpEx costs from peak demand charges.

Ongoing adoption of electric vehicles, more technology in automobiles, and lighter and more efficient batteries can create opportunities for companies in many sectors. Executives involved in different parts of the electric vehicle and auto tech markets will discuss future opportunities and sector changes.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click Here to Reserve your seat

Panel topics include:

  • Innovations in EV Charging
  • Mining for Electric Vehicles
  • New EV Charging Solutions & Products
  • Building a New EV Supply Chain
  • Multiple Markets for EVs

About Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets. To learn more about Pioneer, please visit its website at www.pioneerpowersolutions.com.

Contact:
Brett Maas, Managing Partner
Hayden IR
(646) 536-7331
[email protected]

Pioneer_Power_Solutions_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH53085&sd=2023-03-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pioneer-power-to-participate-in-the-electric-vehicle--auto-tech-virtual-conference-presented-by-maxim-group-llc-and-hosted-by-m-vest-on-thursday-march-30th-at-800-am-et-301782015.html

SOURCE Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH53085&Transmission_Id=202303270830PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH53085&DateId=20230327
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.