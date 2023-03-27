PR Newswire

Collaboration with Technip Energies developing into projects

Final stage of design and engineering work will form the basis for construction

Facility will process up to 100 tons of polystyrene waste per day

OSLO, Norway and AURORA, Ill., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx ASA (OSE: AGLX; OTCQX: AGXXF) ("Agilyx"), a technology company that enables customers to recycle post-use plastics to high value, virgin-equivalent products, and INEOS Styrolution America LLC (:"INEOS Styrolution") , the global leader in styrenics, are pleased to announce that they are advancing the development of a previously announced 100 tons per day TruStyrenyx™ chemical recycling facility in Channahon, Illinois.

TruStyrenyx is a partnership between Agilyx and Technip Energies and provides an all-in-one solution for the chemical recycling of polystyrene back into a high purity styrene monomer. The styrene monomer can be used to make new, food-grade plastic products or packaging. Under the agreement, Agilyx and Technip Energies will collaborate with INEOS Styrolution and together develop the design and engineering that will serve as the basis for constructing the chemical recycling facility. We anticipate completion of engineering in 2023, which will form the basis for a financial investment decision.

Tim Stedman, CEO of Agilyx, said: "I'm delighted that we are partnering with INEOS Styrolution to continue development of the first large scale TruStyrenyx plant, utilizing some of the private placement funds Agilyx raised in September. We view TruStyrenyx as a game changer in the recycling of polystyrene, enabling an incredibly high purity, circular solution. This new facility will help to meet the growing demand from brand owners and consumers who want to see more recycled plastics in products."

Greg Fordyce, President of INEOS Styrolution, said: "We are very pleased to announce the advancement of the recycling plant in Channahon, Illinois. This facility will increase polystyrene recycling rates in the greater Chicago area and across the United States and demonstrates our company's ongoing commitment to sustainability. The TruStyrenyx facility will allow us to provide our customers with recycled content that is incredibly high purity for producing environmentally conscious products using innovative and sustainable solutions."

