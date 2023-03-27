PR Newswire

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence® company, today announced it will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 30, 2023 to discuss the company's financial results for the 2022 fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 which the company plans to release after market close the same day. The call will also include an update on the company's corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 246549. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2235/47912 or on the company's Investor Relations section of the website, ir.inpixon.com.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to submit questions to management prior to the call's start via email to [email protected].

A webcast replay will be available on the company's Investor Relations section of the website (ir.inpixon.com) through March 30, 2024. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through April 6, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 47912.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence®, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and industrial real-time location system (RTLS) solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion, IIoT and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Contacts

Inpixon General inquiries:

Inpixon

Email: [email protected]

Web: inpixon.com/contact-us

Inpixon Investor relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Email: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inpixon-schedules-2022-year-end-financial-results-and-business-update-conference-call-301781666.html

SOURCE Inpixon