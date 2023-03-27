Inpixon Schedules 2022 Year-End Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 27, 2023

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence® company, today announced it will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 30, 2023 to discuss the company's financial results for the 2022 fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 which the company plans to release after market close the same day. The call will also include an update on the company's corporate progress and other developments.

Inpixon_Logo.jpg

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 246549. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2235/47912 or on the company's Investor Relations section of the website, ir.inpixon.com.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to submit questions to management prior to the call's start via email to [email protected].

A webcast replay will be available on the company's Investor Relations section of the website (ir.inpixon.com) through March 30, 2024. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through April 6, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 47912.

About Inpixon
Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence®, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and industrial real-time location system (RTLS) solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion, IIoT and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Contacts

Inpixon General inquiries:
Inpixon
Email: [email protected]
Web:inpixon.com/contact-us

Inpixon Investor relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1 212-671-1020
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF52722&sd=2023-03-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inpixon-schedules-2022-year-end-financial-results-and-business-update-conference-call-301781666.html

SOURCE Inpixon

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF52722&Transmission_Id=202303270930PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF52722&DateId=20230327
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.