ENC Receives Order for Three Zero Emissions Axess® EVO-FC™ Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses From Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority (RGRTA)

23 hours ago
ElDorado National (California) or ENC, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc., and an industry leader in heavy-duty transit buses and emission-free technology, secured an order for three Axess EVO-FC zero emissions hydrogen fuel cell buses from Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority.

RGRTA_Orders_Three_ENC_Axess_EVO-FC_Hydrogen_Fuel_Cell_Buses.jpg

Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority has ordered three ENC Axess EVO-FC buses, which only have water as a byproduct. These buses will help RGRTA as it works toward a goal of transitioning to a zero-emissions fleet by 2035. The transportation provider received funding for its Axess EVO-FC buses through the Federal Transit Administration Low- and No-Emission program. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Axess EVO-FC buses, which only have water as a byproduct, will help RGRTA as it works toward a goal of transitioning to a zero-emissions fleet by 2035. The transportation provider received funding for its Axess EVO-FC buses through the Federal Transit Administration Low- and No-Emission program.

The Axess EVO-FC is powered by the industry’s highest capacity fuel cell and a BAE Systems® Gen3 electric propulsion system. Launched in September 2022 alongside the Axess® Battery Electric Bus (EVO-BE™), the next-generation Axess EVO-FC bus delivers an industry-leading range up to 400 miles, refuels in 12-20 minutes and the only emission is water. As a leader in low or no emission technology, ENC was the first bus manufacturer to complete the 12-year/500,000 miles FTA Altoona test for a Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric powered bus in 2018.

“We are excited to be part of RGRTA’s journey toward achieving a zero-emissions fleet,” said Jason Moore, Vice President and General Manager of ENC. “The Axess EVO-FC delivers the technology, performance and capabilities RGRTA needs to serve its ridership of over 8 million people.”

“RGRTA has reached an exciting phase of our journey towards having a fully zero-emissions bus fleet by 2035 – exploring the use of hydrogen fuel cell technology,” said RGRTA CEO Miguel Velázquez. “As we conduct a demonstration project on this new technology, we are focused on meeting New York State’s goal for 2035 and doing so with a solution that provides a level of reliability that RGRTA and our customers expect. I thank the Federal Transit Administration for the grant funds that support this effort and look forward to working with ENC to develop our fleet of the future.”

ENC is expected to deliver the Axess® EVO-FC buses to RGRTA in 2024. Learn more about Axess EVO-FC at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eldorado-ca.com%2Faxess-evo-fc.

Applications for Federal Transit Authority Low- and No-Emission funding are open now through April 13, 2023. Contact+ENC for information on the full line of buses that qualify.

About ElDorado National (California), Inc.

ENC%2C a subsidiary of REV GroupInc., has manufactured low floor and standard floor buses for over 45 years to public transit/paratransit, airport, and university transportation markets. ENC is best known in the industry for its customizable options including thousands of floorplan configurations, as well as ensuring unparalleled manufacturing and safety standards. All ENC models pass a comprehensive battery of durability and crash tests. ENC manufactures the greenest buses in the industry including the zero emissions Axess EVO-BE and Axess EVO-FC. All buses are crafted in the state-of-the-art 227,000 square-foot, ISO 9001 certified production facility in Riverside, California.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV+Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

