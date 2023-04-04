Balfour Beatty, Metcon Joint Venture Selected for Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority Construction Program

Author's Avatar
18 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Balfour Beatty’s Building operations and joint venture partner Metcon Inc., in association with Right Build and Varnedoe Construction, have been selected by Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority to deliver an approximately $650 million phased construction program at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). As part of its Vision+2040+Master+Plan, the construction program at RDU will support growth in passenger volume and the ability for airport facilities to meet the current and future demand for aviation in the Research Triangle region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005648/en/

rdu-9.jpg

(Photo: Courtesy of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority.)

Providing construction manager-at risk services, the Balfour Beatty and Metcon joint venture will deliver the expansion of Park Economy 3, improvements to the Aviation Parkway and National Guard Drive interchange and the Terminal 2 Landside Expansion program over the course of multiple years.

The Park Economy 3 expansion includes expanding the existing parking area and delivering 8,000 additional parking spaces to accommodate the PG-1 and PG-2 replacement and for future, increased passenger growth. A multi-level law enforcement and parking operations building will also be constructed with covered walkways, new bus shelters and canopies. Construction activities for the Park Economy 3 expansion will commence Fall 2023 with a scheduled delivery in 2025.

The Aviation Parkway and National Guard Drive interchange will undergo capacity and safety improvements at the roadways’ intersection to accommodate increased traffic volumes from the expansion of Park Economy 3 as well as future development along National Guard Drive. The interchange will feature new roadway infrastructure connecting the newly expanded parking lot to Aviation Parkway and a new bridge overpass to allow RDU’s shuttle bus traffic to have an almost continuous, free-flow movement to and from the terminal area to Park Economy 3. The improvements are anticipated to start in 2025.

The Terminal 2 Landside Expansion program includes three, sub-phases – expansion of Terminal 2, the demolition and reconstruction of Parking Garage 1 and 2 and the extension of John Brantley Boulevard – to meet long-term Terminal 2 passenger demand.

The expansion of Terminal 2 includes expanding the terminal’s processor building and the expansion and modification of the landside, FIS (Federal Inspections Station) and CBP (Custom and Border Patrol) areas of the building. The Parking Garage 1 and 2 demolition and reconstruction includes replacing the garage decks with new five- to seven-story decks, and pedestrian bridge and tunnel connections to Terminal 2. Lastly, the John Brantley Boulevard extension involves realigning the main road loop between Terminals 1 and 2 to create space for a future consolidated rental car facility (CONRAC). The Terminal 2 Landside Expansion program is scheduled to start early 2025.

“Balfour Beatty is honored to continue our more than 10-year relationship with Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority,” said Trent Johnson, Balfour Beatty operations director in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Being selected to deliver this major construction program is a testament to our project team’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence to successfully achieve our client’s program goals. Balfour Beatty looks forward to working with Metcon, local minority-owned businesses and our industry partners to construct these vital projects that will help to enhance the passenger experience and support current and future demand at RDU.”

The joint venture team will work to achieve Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority’s small and minority-owned business goals to ensure local businesses deliver to the success of the construction program, with Metcon being the largest minority-owned construction company in North Carolina.

Contracting for the construction program will be phased through multiple amendments as design, preconstruction and construction activities progress. The Balfour Beatty-led joint venture will execute master agreements for the Parking Economy 3 expansion, Aviation Parkway and National Guard Drive improvements and Terminal 2 Landslide Expansion program in March 2023.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Performing heavy civil and vertical construction, the company is part of Balfour+Beatty+plc (LSE: BBY), a leading international infrastructure group that provides innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. Balfour Beatty is ranked among the top domestic building contractors in the United States by Engineering News-Record. To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230327005648r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005648/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.