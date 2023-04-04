Brighthouse Financial Appoints Philip V. Bancroft to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
18 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (“Brighthouse Financial” or the “company”) (Nasdaq: BHF) announced that today its Board of Directors (the “Board”) appointed Philip V. (“Phil”) Bancroft as an independent member of the Board. Mr. Bancroft was also designated by the Board as an “audit committee financial expert” under applicable U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules and appointed to serve on the Audit Committee and Investment Committee.

“Phil’s nearly two decades of experience as a chief financial officer at large, publicly traded insurance companies make him a tremendous asset to the Brighthouse Financial Board of Directors,” said C. Edward (“Chuck”) Chaplin, chairman of the Board, Brighthouse Financial. “He has a proven track record of executive leadership and will bring valuable insight and perspectives that will further enhance our Board. I am very pleased that he is joining us.”

Current Director Patrick J. (“Pat”) Shouvlin will not stand for reelection at the company’s 2023 annual meeting of stockholders in accordance with the company’s mandatory retirement policy for directors. Following Mr. Shouvlin’s retirement from the Board, the Board expects to appoint Mr. Bancroft to succeed Mr. Shouvlin as chair of the Audit Committee. Mr. Shouvlin will assist Mr. Bancroft in the transition of his duties as chair of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Bancroft most recently served as chief financial officer and executive vice president of Chubb, the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, from which he retired in 2021. Prior to that, he was chief financial officer of ACE Limited from 2002 until ACE’s acquisition of Chubb in 2016, at which time he became chief financial officer of Chubb. Prior to joining ACE, he spent nearly 20 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers in various roles, last serving as partner-in-charge for its New York regional insurance practice.

About Brighthouse Financial, Inc.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S.,1 we specialize in products designed to help people protect what they’ve earned and ensure it lasts. Learn more at brighthousefinancial.com.

1 Ranked by 2021 admitted assets. Best’s Review®: Top 200 U.S. Life/Health Insurers. AM Best, 2022.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230327005445r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005445/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.