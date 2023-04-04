SeaChange Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call for Wednesday, April 5 at 4:30 p.m. ET

BOSTON, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaChange International, Inc. ( SEAC) (“SeaChange” or the “Company”), a leading provider of video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV services) development, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended January 31, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

SeaChange management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions in advance of the conference call by emailing [email protected].

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in number: 877-407-8037
International number: +1 201-689-8037
Meeting Number: 13737298

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of SeaChange’s website.

About SeaChange International, Inc.
SeaChange International, Inc. ( SEAC) provides first-class video streaming, linear TV, and video advertising technology for operators, content owners, and broadcasters globally. SeaChange technology enables operators, broadcasters, and content owners to cost-effectively launch and grow premium linear TV and direct-to-consumer streaming services to manage, curate, and monetize their content. SeaChange helps protect existing and develop new and incremental advertising revenues for traditional linear TV and streaming services with its unique advertising technology. SeaChange enjoys a rich heritage of nearly three decades of delivering premium video software solutions to its global customer base.

SeaChange Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
[email protected]

