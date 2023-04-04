MFS Releases Closed-End Fund Income Distribution Sources for Certain Funds

MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) released today the distribution income sources for six of its closed-end funds for March 2023: MFS® Charter Income Trust (NYSE: MCR), MFS® Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE: MGF), MFS® Intermediate High-Income Fund (NYSE: CIF), MFS® Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE: MIN), MFS® Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE: MMT) and MFS® Special Value Trust (NYSE: MFV). This information also can be obtained by visiting MFS.com by clicking on Products & Strategies > Closed End Funds > Dividend Source Information.

MFS Charter Income Trust
Distribution period: March 2023
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.04600

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Total cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of the total cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date

Current distribution

% Breakdown of current distribution

Net Investment Income

$ 0.04600

100%

$ 0.10598

58%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.00000

0%

0.07674

42%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.04600

100%

$ 0.18272

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 2-28-2023

3.02%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 2-28-2023

8.08%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 2-28-2023

2.11%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 2-28-2023

2.68%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust
Distribution period: March 2023
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.02124

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Total cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of the total cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date

Current distribution

% Breakdown of current distribution

Net Investment Income

$ 0.00743

35%

$ 0.03240

38%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.01381

65%

0.05286

62%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.02124

100%

$ 0.08526

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 2-28-2023

0.68%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 2-28-2023

7.35%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 2-28-2023

-0.08%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 2-28-2023

2.46%

MFS Intermediate High-Income Fund
Distribution period: March 2023
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.01460

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Total cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of the total cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date

Current distribution

% Breakdown of current distribution

Net Investment Income

$ 0.00847

58%

$ 0.03023

52%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.00613

42%

0.02791

48%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.01460

100%

$ 0.05814

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 2-28-2023

1.63%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 2-28-2023

9.63%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 2-28-2023

1.87%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 2-28-2023

3.19%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust
Distribution period: March 2023
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.02135

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Total cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of the total cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date

Current distribution

% Breakdown of current distribution

Net Investment Income

$ 0.00683

32%

$ 0.03420

32%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.01452

68%

0.07268

68%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.02135

100%

$ 0.10688

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 2-28-2023

1.84%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 2-28-2023

8.60%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 2-28-2023

3.04%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 2-28-2023

3.59%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust
Distribution period: March 2023
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.03349

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Total cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of the total cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date

Current distribution

% Breakdown of current distribution

Net Investment Income

$ 0.03349

100%

$ 0.04916

30%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.00000

0%

0.11470

70%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.03349

100%

$ 0.16386

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 2-28-2023

3.43%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 2-28-2023

8.10%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 2-28-2023

7.83%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 2-28-2023

3.30%

MFS Special Value Trust
Distribution period: March 2023
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.03779

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Current distribution

% Breakdown of current distribution

Total cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of the total cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date

Net Investment Income

$ 0.01096

29%

$ 0.05815

31%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00375

2%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.02683

71%

0.07316

39%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.00000

0%

0.05253

28%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.03779

100%

$ 0.18759

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 2-28-2023

4.17%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as 2-28-2023

10.21%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 2-28-2023

3.43%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 2-28-2023

4.23%

The above funds have adopted a managed distribution plan. Under a managed distribution plan, to the extent that sufficient investment income is not available monthly, the fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital to maintain its managed distribution level. Investors should not draw any conclusions about the fund’s investment performance from the amount of the fund’s distributions or from the terms of the fund’s managed distribution plan.

The Board of the fund may amend the terms of the plan or terminate the plan at any time without prior notice to the fund's shareholders. The amendment or termination of a plan could have an adverse effect on the market price of the fund’s common shares. The plan will be subject to periodic review by the Board. With each distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income, the fund will issue a notice to shareholders and an accompanying press release which will provide detailed information regarding the amount and estimated composition of the distribution and other related information.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported above are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the fund’s investment experience during its full fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. The fund may at times distribute more than its net investment income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution may result in a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all the money that shareholders invested in the fund is paid back to them. A return of capital does not necessarily reflect a fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. Any such returns of capital will decrease the fund's total assets and, therefore, could have the effect of increasing the fund's expense ratio. In addition, to make the level of distributions called for under its plan, the fund may have to sell portfolio securities at a less than opportune time.

About MFS Investment Management

In 1924, MFS launched the first US open-end mutual fund, opening the door to the markets for millions of everyday investors. Today, as a full-service global investment manager serving financial advisors, intermediaries and institutional clients, MFS still serves a single purpose: to create long-term value for clients by allocating capital responsibly. That takes our powerful investment approach combining collective expertise, thoughtful risk management and long-term discipline. Supported by our culture of shared values and collaboration, our teams of diverse thinkers actively debate ideas and assess material risks to uncover what we believe are the best investment opportunities in the market. As of February 28, 2023, MFS manages US$560.4 billion in assets on behalf of individual and institutional investors worldwide. Please visit mfs.com for more information.

The Funds are closed-end Funds. Common shares of the Funds are only available for purchase/sale on the NYSE at the current market price. Shares may trade at a discount to NAV.

