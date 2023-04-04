TSS, INC. TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2022 RESULTS ON MONDAY, April 3rd, 2023

ROUND ROCK, Texas, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSS, Inc. (Other TSSI), a data center and mission critical facilities and technology services company, will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 on Monday April 3rd, 2023. The Company will conduct a conference call at 4.30 p.m. eastern time that day.

To participate on the conference call, please dial 1-800-715-9871 toll free from the U.S., or 1-646-307-1963 for international callers. The event ID number is 9457117. Investors may also access a live audio web cast of this conference call under the “events” tab on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://tss-inc.ir.rdgfilings.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately four hours after the conclusion of the call and will be made available until May 3, 2023. The audio replay can be accessed at the following url: EVENT | ECHO PLAYBACK (registrations.events)

The conference ID code to access the digital playback is 9457117. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 calendar days.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS provides a comprehensive suite of services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, refresh and take-back of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities they are housed in. TSS provides a single-source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities and the infrastructure systems that are critical to their function. TSS’s services consist of technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, facilities management and IT reseller and procurement services. www.tssiusa.com

John Penver
Chief Financial Officer
TSS, Inc.
Phone: (512) 310-1000
