TORONTO, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. plans to release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, before North American financial markets open. The results will be distributed by newswire and posted at investors.rogers.com. Rogers’ management will host its quarterly teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results and outlook at 8:00 a.m. ET.

To access the teleconference, the live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Rogers’ website at investors.rogers.com. Alternatively, the teleconference can be accessed by dialing 416-915-3239 (1-800-319-4610 toll free for North America) at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time and requesting access to Rogers’ first quarter 2023 results teleconference.

An archive of the presentation will be available at this same website following the teleconference. In addition, a telephonic re-broadcast will be available for two weeks by dialing 604-638-9010 (1-800-319-6413 toll free for North America) and providing the access code 9975.

Also, a reminder that Rogers Communications Inc. will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at 11:00am ET. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, as an in-person and online (hybrid) meeting, which will be held at the Velma Rogers Graham Theatre, located at 333 Bloor Street East, Toronto Ontario and via webcast. Further details can be found on investors.rogers.com/corporate-governance/agm-materials.

About Rogers Communications Inc:
Rogers is a leading Canadian technology and media company that provides communications services and entertainment to consumers and businesses. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (: RCI). For more information, please visit: www.rogers.com or http://investors.rogers.com.

For further information:
Investor Relations
1-844-801-4792
[email protected]

