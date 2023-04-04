Havertys Announces Officer Changes

Author's Avatar
15 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A) today announced that Katie R. Mendolera has been named senior vice president, strategic development and real estate, effective March 24, 2023.

Mendolera has significant experience in the retail and consumer industry working as a corporate banker. She has served public and private companies across the furniture, home improvement, auto aftermarket and other sectors, leveraging her industry and banking expertise to offer insights and solutions to help her clients succeed. In her role with Havertys, Mendolera will be responsible for all aspects of real estate management, with an emphasis on store expansion, relocation and improvements, and strategic development. She will report to Richard B. Hare, executive vice president and CFO.

"We are pleased to welcome Katie to the Havertys team. She assisted Havertys in key transactions including a $70 million sale-leaseback of three distribution facilities at the beginning of the COVID pandemic in May 2020 and an increase and extension of our $80 million revolving credit facility in October 2022. Our previous working relationship with Katie and her knowledge of our business ensures a continued focus on executing on our strategies for future growth," said Hare.

Prior to joining Havertys, Mendolera, 40, was a managing director, consumer and retail corporate banking for Truist Securities, formerly SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. Her experience across multiple banking products includes structured real estate, leasing, M&A advisory, capital markets and treasury management. Mendolera served as a managing director, southeast corporate banking from 2018 to 2020, and various other roles since 2005 when she joined the bank. Mendolera earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of Maryland.

She succeeds Rawson Haverty, Jr., who announced last year his retirement effective March 31. Haverty, whose career spans 40 years, began as a salesperson in 1982 and joined the real estate team in 1984. He has held several leadership roles over the years, and in 1998 was named senior vice president, real estate and development. During his tenure, he oversaw the opening of over 100 stores, the transformation of the company's distribution facilities, and the investment of over $100 million in executing the store refreshment strategy that aligned the in-store experience with customer expectations. His passion in the sustainability arena led to the creation of the company's HVTerra program, focusing on energy efficiency and waste reduction, setting the foundation of the company's sustainability efforts for the future. Haverty, a director since 1992, will continue to serve on the company's board of directors.

Clarence H. Smith, chairman and CEO, said "Rawson has made extraordinary contributions to Havertys. We will miss his passion and deep dedication to the culture and legacy of our company. We wish Rawson the very best upon his retirement."

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 123showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, finance and
Corporate Secretary

SOURCE: Havertys



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745955/Havertys-Announces-Officer-Changes

img.ashx?id=745955

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.