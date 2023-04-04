Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., has published its 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report to present its Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) commitments and related initiatives.

“I am proud of the accomplishments and progress within our environmental, social and governance programs during the past year,” said David Hult, Asbury’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We will continue to enhance, develop and engage during this journey as we hold ourselves to the North Star & Compass standards for our team members, our guests and our partners.”

To view the Company’s 2022 report, visit https%3A%2F%2Fsocialresponsibility.asburyauto.com%2F.

About Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. In late 2020, Asbury embarked on a five-year plan to increase revenue and profitability strategically through organic and acquisitive growth as well as their innovative Clicklane digital vehicle purchasing platform, with its guest-centric approach as Asbury’s constant North Star. As of December 31, 2022, Asbury operated 139 dealerships, consisting of 186 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles, while operating Total Care Auto, Powered by Landcar, a leading provider of service contracts and other vehicle protection products, seven stand-alone used vehicle stores, 32 collision repair centers, an auto auction, and a used vehicle wholesale business. Asbury offers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; parts and service, which includes vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts and collision repair services; and finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, and prepaid maintenance.

